WSC made €6m profit last year, but got €17.19 million government subvention

The Water Services Corporation has reported a net profit of €6 million in 2018, double that of the previous year. The government subvention was of €17.19 million. Revenue from sale of water was €63.1 million, 5% more than the previous year.

Water consumption in Malta and Gozo last year was 33.4 million cubic metres of which 12 million was groundwater extraction.

In its annual report, published Monday, it also reports that thanks to an intensive leak detection programme, it actually reduced production last summer despite increased demand.

The corporation said its turnover was a record €94 million last year and the profit was the sixth in succession. The surplus is being reinvested in infrastructural projects including a massive project to link reservoirs and RO plans so as to improve water quality and distribution and further reduce groundwater extraction.

The corporation’s loans now stand at €68.8m compared to €106.5m in 2013.

The corporation said that some 2,800 individuals were notified of a possible internal water leak last year and over 3,000 home visits related to high-consumption reports or water infiltration were carried out.

The report is available at http://www.wsc.com.mt/annual-report-2018/ or https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/62664640/wsc-annual-report-2018