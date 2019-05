A French woman was seriously injured on Monday afternoon when she was hit by a car driven by a Briton in Gozo.

The police said the accident happened in Republic Street, Victoria, at about 2.30pm.

The Briton, a 46-year-old resident in Għarb, was driving a Lexus when he hit the 62-year-old French woman, who is resident in Buġibba.

The woman was hospitalised.