Ryanair to fly Malta-Trieste from October

Ryanair is to operate a twice-weekly new Malta-Trieste service as from October.

It raises to 60 the number of routes which the low-cost airline will operate from Malta in the winter.

That includes new, already announced services to Amman, Billund, Cardiff, Cork , Exeter, Lamezia, Luxembourg, Maastricht, Nantes, Oslo, Paphos, Perugia, Rome Fiumicino, Santiago and Thessaloniki.

To celebrate its new Malta route, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from €33.99 for travel between October 27 and January 31, which must be booked by midnight Friday on the Ryanair.com website.