 Ryanair to fly Malta-Trieste from October
Advert
Monday, May 20, 2019, 15:11

Ryanair to fly Malta-Trieste from October

60 routes in the winter

Ryanair is to operate a twice-weekly new Malta-Trieste service as from October.

It raises to 60 the number of routes which the low-cost airline will operate from Malta in the winter.

That includes new, already announced services to Amman, Billund, Cardiff, Cork , Exeter, Lamezia, Luxembourg, Maastricht, Nantes, Oslo, Paphos, Perugia, Rome Fiumicino, Santiago and Thessaloniki.

To celebrate its new Malta route, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from €33.99 for travel between October 27 and January 31, which must be booked by midnight Friday on the Ryanair.com website.

 

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Evidence on migrant murder to be presented in court on Friday

  2. Schembri, Mizzi enjoy ‘total impunity’ with Muscat’s protection...

  3. PL, PN billboards defaced

  4. Soldier accused of migrant murder was part of army's special unit

  5. 'I am Maltese too', black teenager tells PL activity as Muscat...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed