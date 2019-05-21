Rowdy student caused €236 in damages to parked motorcycle

A young Spaniard has been ordered to pay damages of €236 he caused to a parked motorcycle.

Bittor Barandiaran Fernande, a 25-year-old student was walking home with friends after a boat party when he jokingly sat on the motorcycle, taking photos and a video.

At some stage, he took the motorcycle off its stand, causing it to topple over.

He was identified by police using CCTV footage and admitted his wrongdoing, stating that he was deeply sorry for his actions.

The young man confirmed his admission in court, and also admitted to being drunk in public.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea conditionally discharged the man for six months and ordered him to pay the €236 bill, warning him to steer clear of any other offence over the next six months.