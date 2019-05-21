 Planemaker Britten-Norman to set up Malta training base
Monday, May 20, 2019, 19:03

The company will use its Malta base to train pilots and engineers

British planemaker Britten-Norman is to set up a training base in Malta. 

A heads of agreement was signed on Monday between Malta Industrial Parks and the company

The company is to invest €1 million over a three-year period and create 14 new  jobs.

It has been allocated airside land at Safi Aviation Park. The company has applied for certificates to use its base to train pilots and engineers.

It will also be looking at registering a number of aircraft on the Malta registry.

It recently also entered a new three-year agreement for training of the AFM pilots. The AFM operates Britten-Norman patrol aircraft.  

