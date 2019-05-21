Just 19 teachers in all Malta have specialised dyslexia training - PN

PN MEP candidates present their proposals.

One in every 10 students in Malta has dyslexia but there are only 19 teachers specialised in teaching people with the condition, Nationalist Party MP Francis Zammit Dimech said on Monday.

He was speaking at a conference during which the party launched a series of proposals in support of people with dyslexia.

The proposals were drafted following consultation at European Parliament level and locally with the Malta Dyslexia Association, students with dyslexia and their parents, and those working at the Specific Learning Difficulties offices.

PN proposals

Among others, the PN is calling for financial assistance that would fund assessment when deemed necessary, as several parents were still unaware that their children had dyslexia.

They also flagged the shortage of teachers specialised in dyslexia, while recommending that the Malta Dyslexia Association should have its own offices in order to be better able to support people with dyslexia.

Dr Zammit Dimech noted he would continue working towards strengthening the European Dyslexia Charter, which he launched at the European Parliament.

Meanwhile, fellow candidate for the European elections Roselyn Borg Knight said PN MEPs would support the re-introduction of the Disability Parliamentary Group that also dealt with issues of dyslexia.

She appealed for assistance and better monitoring of students with dyslexia throughout the whole year, and not just during exams. Each student with dyslexia had their own specific needs and assistance should be tailored specifically for them, she said.

The proposals also appeal for a holistic commitment towards the Marrakesh Treaty in order to facilitate access to published works for people who are, among others, dyslexic.

Other proposals include:

Financial help to independent and church schools to fund inclusion-friendly books and resources;

Training for teachers, Learning Support Educators and employers;

Assistance to children with dyslexia even during continuous assessment that have replaced exams;

Investment in research about language technology, not just to ensure that the Maltese language does not become extinct, but also to help people with dyslexia in their everyday life;

The use of reader pens and laptops should not be limited to exams, but should also be allowed during exams and assessment exercises.