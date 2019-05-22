 Driver tried to runover policewoman, court told
Advert
Monday, May 20, 2019, 14:01 by Edwina Brincat

Driver tried to runover policewoman, court told

Alleged incident happened on Sunday in Cospicua

A young driver was kept behind bars on Monday after being accused of having attempted to runover a policewoman.

The incident happened on Sunday in Cospicua. 

Kurt David Azzopardi, 18, of Qormi, unemployed, was taken to court under arrest. He pleaded not guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm, committing an offence against a police officer, failure to obey legitimate police orders, reckless and dangerous driving as well as driving without a police licence and without insurance cover.

He was further charged with breaching a bail decree granted last month. 

Prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman requested a temporary protection order in favour of the policewoman, pointing out that matters between the young man and his alleged victim appeared to be escalating.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud pointed out that the incident, captured on CCTV, was not quite as alleged, since it was one thing to disobey a police order and another thing to attempt to run over a person.

“We were not there but the camera was,” Dr Mifsud argued.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea denied bail observing that the man had already benefited from this provision recently, in separate proceedings, and had allegedly once again committed other wrongdoing.

The court also issued a temporary protection order, warning the young man that any breach of such order could possibly land him with a maximum 2-year jail term or a €7,000 fine.

Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Evidence on migrant murder to be presented in court on Friday

  2. Schembri, Mizzi enjoy ‘total impunity’ with Muscat’s protection...

  3. PL, PN billboards defaced

  4. Soldier accused of migrant murder was part of army's special unit

  5. 'I am Maltese too', black teenager tells PL activity as Muscat...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed