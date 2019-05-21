Delia insists on migrant murder inquiry, study on army recruitment

PN leader Adrian Delia on Monday reiterated his call for an independent and transparent inquiry into whether the murder of Ivorian migrant Lassana Cisse on April 6 could have been avoided.

Two soldiers who joined the AFM in 2017 were accused of the murder on Sunday.

Dr Delia said when speaking at San Ġwann that an independent commission should also study and make recommendations on the way the army was taking on recruits.

The Opposition leader said most of the members of the AFM were serious, brave people who risked their life to save others.

The people, however, expected answers with regard to the migrant's murder, he said.

He recalled that the Ombudsman in a report had described the promotions process in the AFM as vitiated and based on political decisions.

While the army should be respected, the way how promotions had been awarded had hurt many serious officers of different political views.

The way the socialist government was taking over national institutions was undermining the country, Dr Delia said. This could also be seen at the office of the Attorney General, the police, the FIAU, the MFSA and the courts.

The forthcoming elections were a chance for the people to tell the government to change its ways, Dr Delia said.