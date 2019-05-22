Schembri to leave Apollon Limassol

Andre Schembri (left) in action for Apollon Limassol against Lazio in the Europa League this season.

Former Malta international striker Andre Schembri has announced that he will be leaving Apollon Limassol at the end of the season.

The former Boavista forward had been on the books of the Cypriot club for the last two season and had played a key role in helping the Limassol side to not only mount a serious title challenge in Cyprus but also to make inroads in the UEFA Europa League as his team managed to play in the group stages for two successive seasons.

“Saying goodbye is never easy,” Schembri wrote on his facebook page.

Apollon has been such an important part of my life, and even if I just spent 2 years here, somehow it feels like it’s been much longer.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have played with Apollon in the Europa League group stages. My biggest regret is that we didn’t manage to give you back what you deserve – the title – which I’m sure the Club will be competing for again in the future. I will sincerely miss you.”

Schembri’s departure from Limassol brings to an end another successful chapter in his eight-year stint away from Maltese football.

During this time, the former Hibernians and Marsaxlokk striker enjoyed spells at Hungary’s Ferencvaros, Omonia Nicosia and Portuguese giants Boavista.

It remains to be seen whether Schembri will return to Maltese football but it is understood that Schembri would prefer to spend his final years of his playing career at an other overseas club.