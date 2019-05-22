 Nature study
Advert
Monday, May 20, 2019, 10:01

Nature study

The limestone colour of St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral’s spire and the dome of Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, in Valletta, contrast sharply with the green prickly pear trees at Manoel Island.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - May 21, 2019

  2. Nature study

  3. Summer break from excavation, demolition works

  4. Announcements - May 22, 2019

  5. Buckets of plastic, wood and flip-flops collected at Paradise...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed