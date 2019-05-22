Unemployed numbers drop yet further

In April, the number of persons registering for work stood at 1,748 decreasing

by 5.4 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2018.

Data provided by Jobsplus for April 2019 indicate a decline of 113 persons registering under Part I and an increase of 14 among those registering under Part II of the unemployment register, when compared to the same month last year.

Registered unemployed dropped among all age groups, with the exception of those aged less than 25 years. When compared to April 2018, increases of 6 and 17 persons were recorded amongst registrants whose duration of unemployment were under 21 weeks and between 21 and 52 weeks, respectively.

On the other hand, a decrease of 122 persons was recorded among registrants who had been looking for a job for more than one year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by 65 when compared to the previous year, reaching 218. Men accounted for 68.3 per cent of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 18.6 per cent and 39.0 per cent respectively.