Second call auditions for MADC production

Male actors with a playing age of between 20 and 40 years with great stage presence, wicked comic timing and impeccable diction are being sought to fill the role of Jack Worthing in The Importance Of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, a Manoel Theatre and MADC production.

The production, directed by Malcolm Galea, will be performed at the Manoel Theatre early next year.

Auditions take place on Tuesday at 4.30pm at the Manoel Theatre Room -1A, entrance through 81, Old Mint Street, Valletta.

Chosen Malta-based actors must be VAT registered. Chosen actors based overseas must be able to cover travel and accommodation costs throughout the rehearsal and performance period.

To audition, send an e-mail to info@madc.com.mt to book an audition slot and receive an audition pack.