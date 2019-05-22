French quartet in Malta

One of France’s leading ensembles is coming to Malta for a unique concert on Wednesday at 8pm.

Quatuor Arod started in 2013 and consists of Jordan Victoria (violin), Alexandre Vu (violin), Tanguy Parisot (viola) and Samy Rachid (cello). Quatuor Arod won several prestigious music prizes and sees itself perform on famous international stages among which the Auditorium of the Louvre, the Philharmonie de Paris, London’s Wigmore Hall, Salzburg’s Mozarteum, Schloss Elmau in Germany, the Bozar (Brussels), the Konzerthaus in Vienna, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, Tonhalle Zurich, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisboa and now at Teatru Manoel. The ensemble is honoured for its style, which is fresh, dynamic and virtuoso.

The quartet will bring an exciting combination of well-known string quartets consisting of Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet in B flat major Op. 76 No. 4 called ‘Sunrise’, Béla Bartók’s String Quartet No. 5 and String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, by Johannes Brahms.

Tickets are available at teatrumanoel.com.mt or at the box office on 2124 6389.