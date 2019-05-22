 French quartet in Malta
Advert
Monday, May 20, 2019, 10:01

French quartet in Malta

One of France’s leading ensembles is coming to Malta for a unique concert on Wednesday at 8pm. 

Quatuor Arod started in 2013 and consists of Jordan Victoria (violin), Alexandre Vu (violin), Tanguy Parisot (viola) and Samy Rachid (cello). Quatuor Arod won several prestigious music prizes and sees itself perform on famous international stages among which the Auditorium of the Louvre, the Philharmonie de Paris, London’s Wigmore Hall, Salzburg’s Mozarteum, Schloss Elmau in Germany, the Bozar (Brussels), the Konzerthaus in Vienna, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, Tonhalle Zurich, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisboa and now at Teatru Manoel. The ensemble is honoured for its style, which is fresh, dynamic and virtuoso. 

The quartet will bring an exciting combination of well-known string quartets consisting of Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet in B flat major Op. 76 No. 4 called ‘Sunrise’, Béla Bartók’s String Quartet No. 5 and String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, by Johannes Brahms. 

Tickets are available at teatrumanoel.com.mt or at the box office on 2124 6389.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. An alternative social commentary

  2. French quartet in Malta

  3. In the Aborigines’ steps

  4. Second call auditions for MADC production

  5. Let the collections begin!

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed