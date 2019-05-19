Record goalscorer Ji in South Korea Women's World Cup squad

South Korea's forward Ji So-yun (centre) and her teammates attend a training session.

Record goalscorer and Chelsea forward Ji So-yun was included in South Korea's squad for this year's Women's World Cup, the Korean Football Association announced on Friday.

South Korea open the tournament against hosts France on June 7 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Ji, 28, who has 54 goals in 115 international appearances since making her debut in 2006, will feature at the tournament for a second time after reaching the last 16 in Canada four years ago -- the country's best performance at a World Cup.

The losing semi-finalist in this season's Champions League is one of three foreign-based players in the 23-woman group alongside West Ham's Cho So-hyun and Kobe's Lee Mi-na who plays in Japan.

South Korea play Nigeria and former winners Norway in their other Group A matches.

South Korea squad for Women's World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Jang Ka-ae (Gumi Sportstoto), Jung Bo-ram (Hwacheon KSPO), Kim Min-jeong (Incheon Hyundai Steel).

Defenders: Kim Hye-ri (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Shin Dam-yeong (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Lim Seon-joo (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Lee Eun-mi (Suwon UDC), Kim Do-yeon (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Jang Seul-gi (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Jeong Yeong-ha (Gyeongju KHNP), Hwang Bo-ram (Hwacheon KSPO).

Midfielders: Lee Young-ju (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Kang Yu-mi (Hwacheon KSPO), Lee So-dam (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Moon Mi-ra (Suwon UDC), Cho So-hyun (West Ham/ENG), Lee Mi-na (INAC Kobe/JAP), Kang Chae-rim (Incheon Hyundai Steel)

Attackers: Jung Seol-bin (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Ji So-yun (Chelsea/ENG), Lee Geum-min (Gyeongju KHNP), Yeo Min-ji (Suwon UDC) Son Hwa-yeon (Changnyeong WFC).