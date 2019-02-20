 Three UK MPs quit Conservative Party over Brexit
Theresa May has suffered another blow.

Three MPs quit Britain's governing Conservatives on Wednesday over Brexit, saying the issue had "re-defined" the party and was "undoing all the efforts to modernise it".

"It is with regret that we are writing to resign the Conservative whip and our membership of the party," Anna Soubry, Heidi Allen and Sarah Wollaston said in a joint letter to Prime Minister Theresa May.

The trio added that they planned to sit in parliament alongside eight former Labour lawmakers who, also citing their opposition to Brexit, resigned from the main opposition party this week to form the new Independent Group. 

Mrs May is in Brussels on Wednesday for talks with the European Union aimed at staving off a no-deal Brexit. 

