European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gestures as he welcomes British Prime Minister Theresa May after her arrival at the EU headquarters.

British Prime Minister Theresa May hailed "progress" in talks with the EU on Wednesday aimed at solving the Brexit deadlock.

May said her meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had been "constructive" with the two sides agreeing to work on assurances over the thorny "Irish backstop" issue.

"So we’ve made progress," May said.