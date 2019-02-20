Crypto 'the future of currency'? No thanks, Prime Minister - Clive Pereira

Fundamental problems with cryptocurrencies make it unlikely that they will displace traditional money any time soon. Photo: Shutterstock

Malta has backed cryptocurrencies, with the Prime Minister even calling them the ‘future of currency’. Yet such grandiose claims should be treated with scepticism.

Rather, cryptocurrencies fail as a currency substitute, and more importantly, they threaten national sovereignty and the economy.

Most economists tend to agree that a stable, low-inflation currency, trading at transparent prices, is vital to economic prosperity and social progress. In part, this is due to the economic definition of money: money is a storage of value, a medium for exchange, and a unit of account.

Inflation makes cash a terrible investment, as money held dormant in a savings account loses purchasing power over time. To compensate, private and public investors must seek more productive assets that outperform inflation: these include homes, businesses, and debt.

Investment risk is lowest when inflation is low and stable, as market players can make reasonable assumptions about the future and can trust the currency’s ability to store value over time. As a result, markets function freely, transparently, and with liquidity.

In countries where monetary instability is rife and inflation spirals out of control, markets are ineffective, interest rates are sky-high, and conducting business requires getting around red tape, government corruption, and an ever-weakening currency. Why then would anyone suggest that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are the future of currency, when they are highly volatile, deflationary and unable to sustainably store value?

Cryptocurrencies fail on the second criterion as well, as they remain unlikely to ever serve as reliable media for exchange. In the crypto-libertarian dream, as I call it, there would be multiple cryptocurrencies, even within a single country. Interest and exchange rates would be negotiated by highly digitized markets. The problem here is that cryptocurrencies become the commodity that is being traded, not the commodity that mediates trade.

The government’s traditional monetary role has indeed been mediatory. The government legally defines a currency as legal tender, and uses interest rates and the money supply to stabilise the currency during recessions or booms. Such sovereignty has already been threatened by the adoption of multi-national currencies like the Euro, since the European Central Bank centralizes monetary policy for all European countries now. Why threaten sovereignty over a primary economic function further?

Cryptocurrencies are decentralised in design, but in practice the waters are much murkier, which compounds the problem. There currently exists no international regulation on collusion in cryptocurrency production, which is likely rampant and difficult to crack down on.

Geopolitically, incentives are often perverse. China, having already cracked down on cryptocurrency miners in the past, could hypothetically go a step further and nationalise the entire industry. For a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, such a move would give China majority control over global Bitcoin production and allow for potential price manipulation.

The belief that cryptocurrencies can stabilise when they become widely used is on historically shaky ground as well: tulip prices did not stabilise in the 1600s in the Netherlands; mortgage-based securities did not stabilise prior to the 2008 recession either. They both crashed. Widespread adoption never protected the Weimar Republic or Zimbabwe from hyperinflation. Both local currencies were discontinued.

Much like Warren Buffett derided the derivative products that wrecked the global economy in 2008 as ‘ticking time bombs’, the same turn of phrase was adopted by Charles Hoskinson when describing Ethereum, the cryptocurrency he co-founded.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has erroneously argued that cryptocurrencies are valuable because people are willing to pay a high price for them. I wonder if the same argument applies for Amsterdam in 1637, when a single tulip could be traded for a house at the height of the Dutch Golden Age. Was the high price of a tulip evidence of its inherent economic value, or was it merely evidence of Dutch floral hysteria?

There are several other non-financial problems with widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies. The mining process central to blockchain technology is computationally demanding and consumes bucket-loads of energy, making cryptocurrency an environmental hazard. This is inconsistent with both Malta’s and the EU’s environmental goals.

Security concerns are also imperative to many Europeans. Blockchain technology makes financial transactions anonymous and harder for law enforcement to track. According to a 2015 Europol study, 40% of illicit transactions in the EU featured Bitcoin, and fears from multiple think-tanks and policy institutes remain over cryptocurrency being used for the purpose of global terrorism.

This is not to say that cryptocurrency is necessarily doomed to fail. It is to say, however, that our leadership proclaiming cryptocurrency as the future of currency is a politically convenient way to skirt around most relevant criticisms of the hype. Such statements are short-sighted and seek to trade off long-term sustainability for instant economic gain. They also take advantage of the general public’s lack of knowledge about a novel industry as evidence for its brilliance.

For us crypto-sceptics, such appeal-to-novelty statements are ultimately both irresponsible and dangerous, as proven time and again in history. Until cryptocurrency proponents can address the numerous pitfalls of their technology, the rest of us will continue using plain old legal tender.

Clive Pereira is a market analyst with background in economics and neuroscience.

This is a Times of Malta online opinion piece.