A 41-year-old woman has been missing for the past five days, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ms Burke.

Jeanette Burke last made contact with her family in the UK on January 23. She was reported missing to the police last week, on February 15.



The police urged anyone with information about Ms Burke or her whereabouts to get in touch with authorities on 212240001 or 119 or at any local police station.