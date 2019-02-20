Watch: You cannot disprove a lie - PM on UK Commons report

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Wednesday said a House of Commons committee which had claimed that he met SCL, the group that set up the notorious data-mining company Cambridge Analytica, should come up with the evidence.

Questioned on the basis of the contents of e-mails published on Tuesday, Dr Muscat said those e-mails should be published, in full.

"You cannot disprove a lie" he said.

"If this is the way in which the British parliament goes about its business, it's no wonder that the UK is in such a state," he added.

As for himself, he insisted he never met SCL or Cambridge Alanytica. But he was not too concerned about the allegations, in that he had been through worse, as proven by the Egrant lie against him.

Dr Muscat also expressed his regret over approval by a European Parliament committee of a resolution on the rule of law in Malta, which will be debated in a plenary sitting next month.

The government had noted the resolution and it would continue engaging and explaining that parts of it were factually wrong, he said.

But the government would stay calm and carry on.

The Prime Minister made his comments after inaugurating a new €6m government primary school in Marsascala. The school has facilities for 300 pupils.

