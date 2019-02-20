Unemployment down sharply in January

Photo: Shutterstock.

Unemployment in January dropped by 10% from January 2018, the National Statistics Office said.

The number of persons registering for work stood at 1,796, a decline of 201 persons compared to the same month last year.

Unemployment dropped across all age groups and irrespective of how long they had been registering for work. The largest decrease in registrants was recorded among persons who had been registering for more than one year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by 68 persons when compared to the previous year, reaching 216. Men accounted for 70.4 per cent of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 16.9 per cent and 37.2 per cent respectively.