New government primary school inaugurated in Marsascala

The new school will be welcoming 300 students and 37 educators. Photo: Clodagh Farrugia O'Neill, DOI

A new government primary school has been inaugurated at Marsascala following a €6 million investment.

The school, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo and Youth Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima.

It will be welcoming 300 students and 37 educators.

Dr Muscat said this was the sixth new school opened in the past six years. The government had also invested in students, not least by programmes to help students improve their abilities, the use of tablets, revision classes for SEC exams and increasing the number of learning support educators to 3,500 from 2,200 in 2012. Sec and Matsec exam fees were also being waived.



He appealed for more respect towards teachers and their work.



Mr Bartolo spoke on the need to encourage more young people to enter the teaching profession saying that the country’s future depended on work in schools. The government, he said, wanted students to learn at a place they enjoyed, together with their educators for their abilities and values to be developed.

The school includes energy-saving features, air conditioning and an underground parking lot.