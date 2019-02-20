MSSP’s departure from Blacktown leaves community of Maltese aggrieved

The St Francis chapel in Blacktown, Australia. Photo: Google Street View

The Maltese community in Blacktown, Australia, is up in arms following the decision by the Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) to leave this New South Wales suburb after 30 years of pastoral service due to a shortage of priests.

However, Fr Mark Grima from the MSSP’s headquarters in Rome told the Times of Malta that if a Maltese priest from Melbourne or even from abroad would be able available, they would consider holding certain services on special occasions.

Founded in 1910 by Mgr Giuseppe DePiro, the missionary society has established several houses not only in Australia but in other parts of the world such as Peru, Pakistan, Canada and the Philippines.

The MSSP’s departure from Blacktown was communicated in a letter from the Australian provincial Fr Ivan Burdian who announced that Fr Noel Blanco would be leaving on February 17.

His departure was attributed to ill health and to the fact that the Society did not have enough priests to continue this pastoral service.

The correspondence was read during the Saturday evening Mass on February 2, at a jam-packed St Francis chapel which is part of the La Valette Social Centre. The latter is a hub for the Maltese community, which incorporates a home for the elderly, many of whom are Maltese.

According to The Voice of the Maltese, a bilingual fortnightly online magazine focusing on Maltese living abroad, the announcement left those present in shock.

Moreover, it pointed out that the MSSP’s departure would also bring to an end the migrant chaplaincy in the Parramatta diocese as of April 21.

Aggrieved Maltese migrants in Blacktown contacted this news-paper to express their disagreement with this decision.

“If the number of priests are dwindling, we believe that the Maltese communities should be given priority over other parts of the world where the MSSP is also present,” they said.

“One option would be to relocate a priest from one of these countries, or else from within Australia,” they added.

However, when this newspaper contacted the MSSP’s headquarters in Rome, the Society threw cold water on this possibility.

While acknowledging that their departure from Blacktown would be sorely missed, Fr Grima noted that MSSP members did not limit themselves to celebrating Mass, but were very active in hospital visits, ministering the elderly in homes and supporting families.

“As the Provincial of Australia, Fr Ivano Burdian has shared with the congregation it was after a long process of discernment that we came to this decision to pull out,” he said.

He pointed out that the ministry was very particular as it could only be served through a Maltese priest.

“Our Maltese priests in Australia are getting older (some are still ministering at the age of 80 and over, while others had to retire) and Maltese vocations in Australia or Malta are few,” Fr Grima said.

Consequently, the Society’s options were limited, he added.

“However we still keep our options open,” he added.

“Should a Maltese priest from Melbourne or abroad be able to temporally offer his service on special occasions, I see no reason why it should not happen.”