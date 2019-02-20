More than €1.3 million invested in Castille in past six years

Most of the money was spent on refurbishment.

More than €1.3 million were invested at Castille in the past six years, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Wednesday.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, Dr Muscat said a good chunk of the investment, which came to €1,315,023, was on refurbishment.

Dr Muscat noted that nearly the same amount - €1,261,117 - had been invested in the refurbishment of Castille by the last Nationalist administration.

The aim of the investment carried out in the past years was to give the auberge the dignity it deserved as the Prime Minister’s office.

Work carried out since 2013 included whitewashing and other works related to offices and halls, interventions on the lighting system to get this in conformity with modern standards, the replacement of furniture, work on office doors, skirting works, parquet floorings, gypsum works, floor polishing, work on office windows and halls, replacement of curtains, work on CCTVs and work on the restrooms and kitchenettes.

Dr Muscat noted that in the past six years, the auberge hosted a series of events related to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, the Valletta Summit 2015 and the EU Council Presidency in 2017. This was apart from 50 visits by foreign heads of states, prime ministers and other personalities.

In January 2014, there had also been a fire at parts of the reception area.

The procedure followed for the works was in line with government financial regulations, Dr Muscat said.