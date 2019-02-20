Man jailed 13 years for importing cocaine

A Greek man has been jailed for 13 years after admitting to conspiring to import cocaine, orgsanising the importation of the drug and having it in his possession.

The drug with a total weight of 3.2kg and a purity of around 55%.

Xenofon Florakos pleaded guilty to all charges.

The prosecution and the defence agreed that the punishment should be that of 13 years and six months imprisonment and a fine of €30,000.

The court upheld the agreement reached by the parties after noting the provisions of the law, the early guilty plea and the fact that the accused had no previous convictions.

All assets belonging to the accused were seized.