Malta Airport makes €30.3 million profit

Picture: Shutterstock.

Malta International Airport saw its profit rise to €30.3 million last year from €24.2 million the year before.

In a statement, the company said performance improved in both its aviation and non-aviation activities.

Group revenue for the year which ended on December 31 was €92,191,719 up from €82,369,154 in 2017.

Aviation revenue grew by 11.1% to €65.5 million, largely attributable to an increase of 13.2% in traffic, which reached a new all-time high of 6,808,177 passenger movements in 2018.

Revenue from non-aviation activities increased by 14.1% to reach €26.7 million.

The company’s VIP products registered an increase of 36.3% over 2017.

The board of directors recommended the payment of a final net dividend of €0.090 per share (gross €0.138) on all shares settled as at close of business on Monday 15th April 2019.