Elderly man charged with sexually molesting ‘vulnerable’ woman

An elderly man who pleaded not guilty to sexually molesting his friend’s girlfriend, whom he allegedly lured to his home under a false pretext, was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

Manweli Zahra, the 67-year old Birżebbuġa resident was charged with groping the 32-year-old vulnerable woman, forcing himself upon her in an unwanted show of intimacy, and demanding sexual favours.

The man had apparently lured the woman to his home on Sunday afternoon, telling her that he had news about her boyfriend whom she had not seen for a while.

Having chatted to her previously about her boyfriend and thus gained her trust, the man’s invitation was taken up by the unsuspecting woman who went to the accused’s home where the alleged offence was committed.

The man pleaded not guilty and requested bail, his legal aid counsel Yanika Bugeja stating that the man was still presumed innocent and further pointing out his clean criminal record.

Moreover, given the man’s apparent mobility problems, the prospect of his escape from Malta was rather unlikely.

However, prosecuting Inspector John Spiteri strongly objected to bail, not only because of the nature and severity of the offences, but also on account of the manifest fear of tampering since the alleged victim, although an adult, was a vulnerable person, susceptible to easy manipulation.

Moreover, the case was still at a premature stage, noting further that the accused had first allegedly gained the woman’s trust and then committed the alleged crime.

In the light of these submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia turned down the request for bail.

Inspector Roderick Attard also prosecuted.