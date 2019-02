A 20-year-old man was seriously injured after the boat he was in ran into the rocks off Ċirkewwa.

Police said that the incident took place at 5am, and that there were two men in the boat at the time, both from Mellieħa. They were assisted by the Civil Protection Department, the Armed Forces and a medical team from Mater Dei.

The condition of the other man - a 19-year-old - is not yet known.

Both were hospitalised.