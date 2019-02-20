Sliema council introduces cab service for residents

The service is for Sliema residents who have mobility problems or live in particular locations with limited or infrequent public transport.

Sliema council on Wednesday launched the Council Cab service which provides free transportation to residents who needed to run errands but do not own transport or did not have the physical ability to do so.

The service was inaugurated by mayor Anthony Chircop in the presence of Charles Borg, CEO of PG Group, operators of PAVI and PAMA Supermarkets, who are supporting this initiative.

The service is for Sliema residents who have mobility problems or live in particular locations with limited or infrequent public transport.

Mr Chircop said that if residents opted to use public transport, elderly people and people with mobility issues would still have to walk to a bus stop, while if they used other options they would have to pay.

The Council Cab would take the targeted clients to any place within the locality up to the Gżira health centre, free of charge, be it to visit their doctor, go to shops and any other day-to-day errand.

This service will be operated by the council, Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 12.30pm. Residents can book the service by calling the council on 2133 7633 stating the date and time when they required it.