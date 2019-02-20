Photo: Daniel Cilia

Wirt Għawdex will be holding a debate about the Gozo-Malta tunnel on March 18 at 6.30pm at the Oratory Don Bosco, Victoria, Gozo.

This will help the NGO take a formal position, following calls by its members and the public.

Speakers and stakeholder organisations of differing views have been invited to present their opinions and available information.

Wirt Għawdex hopes that the debate will address many of the outstanding questions and help those present to form an informed opinion.

In the second half of the session, the audience will be given an opportunity to comment or ask questions.

More information on www.wirtghawdex.org