Shakespeare’s earliest comedy at Salesian Theatre

A few remaining tickets for the Sunday matinee performance of Shakespeare’s The Two Gentlemen of Verona – by Roaring Voices, the Salesian Theatre’s new youth theatre project – are still on sale. All other shows are fully booked.

The play, directed by Polly March, is based on Shakespeare’s earliest comedy, which explores the themes of love versus friendship as two gentlemen discover what it means and what it takes to be in love.

Set in the 1950s, expect rock and roll, jiving in the interval and Crab the dog probably stealing the show.

The matinee starts at 3pm. Tickets can be purchased from www.tsmalta.com/rv for €10. This production, which will take place at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema, has a lower age limit of 12. The project is funded by the Arts Council Malta through the Malta Arts Fund.