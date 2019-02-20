 Play of lies and seduction
Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 08:31

Play of lies and seduction

The Acrobat is a professional thief with dozens of burglaries to his credit.

An adaptation of Agnes Moon’s The Acrobat, produced by Unifaun Theatre and directed by Stephen Oliver, is on this weekend at the Spazju Kreattiv theatre of St James Cavalier, Valletta. 

The Acrobat is a professional thief with dozens of burglaries to his credit, but when he finds himself trapped in the enormous abode of a mysterious man, as seductive as he is lethal, he realises that the police might not be the worst of evils.

Vincent de Saint-Bonnet is incredibly rich, with many hidden secrets, and little will to live. A foul-mouthed little thief with magnificent blue eyes is just what he needs to bring some light back to his grey, long-drawn-out existence.

A thief looking for a valuable dagger, an antique dealer with hundreds of years under his belt, for whom the weapon represents an object of… inestimable value. Each man has a precise goal and nothing will stop them from reaching it, not even the incredible attraction that grips them, pulling them into a duel, one fought with lies and seduction.

Supported by the MAF Project Fund of the Arts Council Malta, the 18+ production has instances of strong language and nudity. Performances will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8pm at the Spazju Kreattiv theatre of St James Cavalier, Valletta. For more information, call 2122 3200 or visit https://www.kreattivita.org

