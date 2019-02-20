Natural history documentary and discussion

Heritage Malta is holding the second session in a series of informal public meetings presenting various themes related to Malta’s natural environment on Friday at 6.30pm at the National Museum of Natural History in Mdina.

The event will include an original documentary in English produced by the BBC in 2000, The Song of the Earth – A Natural History of Music with David Attenborough. This 49-minute-long documentary features animal songs and provides an insight into their connection with human music.

This will be followed by a discussion on the subject accompanied by some wine and nibbles.

Attendance is free of charge. However, donations for the upkeep of the museum will be appreciated.