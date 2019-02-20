 Natural history documentary and discussion
Advert
Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 08:41

Natural history documentary and discussion

Heritage Malta is holding the second session in a series of informal public meetings presenting various themes related to Malta’s natural environment on Friday at 6.30pm at the National Museum of Natural History in Mdina.

The event will include an original documentary in English produced by the BBC in 2000, The Song of the Earth – A Natural History of Music with David Attenborough. This 49-minute-long documentary features animal songs and provides an insight into their connection with human music.  

This will be followed by a discussion on the subject accompanied by some wine and nibbles.

Attendance is free of charge. However, donations for the upkeep of the museum will be appreciated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Liverpool Cathedral Choir in concert

  2. Form and meaning for the abstract

  3. Insight into the genius of Arrighi

  4. Talk on granting of Malta to Knights of St John in 1530

  5. Back to the golden era

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-02-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed