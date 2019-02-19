 Watch: Quality of life in parts of Valletta has worsened
Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 12:01 by Vanessa Macdonald

Stepping down after serving for 10 years as the mayor of Valletta, Alexiei Dingli is concerned that the quality of life in some parts of the capital has worsened.

On Times Talk, he talks about his frustrations and and the lack of vision for Valletta beyond what is happening now, which is affecting the balance between commercial interests and those of residents.

Apart from reviewing the role of mayors, he also calls for more powers to enforce the law.

Watch the whole episode as from Wednesday.

 

