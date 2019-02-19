 Two containers of contraband cigarettes intercepted by Customs
Advert
Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 15:41

Two containers of contraband cigarettes intercepted by Customs

'Bamboo furniture' turns out to be 15,000,000 illegal cigarettes

The containers were declared to be carrying bamboo furniture.

The containers were declared to be carrying bamboo furniture.

Two containers full of contraband cigarettes were intercepted by Customs at the Freeport, the department said.

The containers, which were on their way to Croatia from Vietnam, were ostensibly carrying bamboo furniture, but searches and scans revealed otherwise.

They were intercepted following coordinated work between several customs sections including the Container Monitoring Unit, the Intellectual Property Rights Unit and the Scanning Team. The department’s scanner was also used.

Each container was carrying 7,680,000 cigarettes. 

In 2018, the department seized 56,612,956 contraband cigarettes and 16,209,2 kilograms of narcotics.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Badly decomposed corpse found in St Paul's Bay residence

  2. Husband told neighbours dead wife was “all right” three weeks ago

  3. Watch: An assault rifle bullet... the cure for a gay man

  4. Leaked 2011 e-mails reveal Cambridge Analytica parent firm...

  5. Hundreds of Turkish workers start Fortina project on minimum wage

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-02-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed