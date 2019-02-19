 Truck crashes down Ġnejna valley, breaks in two
Advert
Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 09:39

Truck crashes down Ġnejna valley, breaks in two

Driver badly hurt

A man was critically injured on Tuesday at 9am when his truck crashed into the valley at the bottom of Ġnejna hill.

The truck was being driven down the hill and failed to take the turn. It crashed through a barrier and ended up on the valley floor, several metres below.

The driver's cabin was badly crushed and the tip came off and was thrown several metres. 

The driver, a 24-year-old Albanian residing in Żabbar, was pulled out of the wreckage by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and taken to hospital.

Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina.

Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Mellieħa Bay Hotel to be demolished

  2. Hundreds of Turkish workers start Fortina project on minimum wage

  3. Badly decomposed corpse found in St Paul's Bay residence

  4. Millions at stake in wrangle over Malta firm

  5. PL did meet data mining group, UK parliament insists; 'Not...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-02-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed