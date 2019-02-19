Truck crashes down Ġnejna valley, breaks in two

A man was critically injured on Tuesday at 9am when his truck crashed into the valley at the bottom of Ġnejna hill.

The truck was being driven down the hill and failed to take the turn. It crashed through a barrier and ended up on the valley floor, several metres below.

The driver's cabin was badly crushed and the tip came off and was thrown several metres.

The driver, a 24-year-old Albanian residing in Żabbar, was pulled out of the wreckage by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and taken to hospital.

Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina.