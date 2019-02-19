Today's front pages - February 19, 2019

The following are the stories making the newspaper front pages on Tuesday.

Times of Malta and In-Nazzjon feature a House of Commons report claiming that the Labour Party had pre-election meetings with Cambridge Analytica.

Times of Malta also reports how the Lands Authority was fined by the Data Protection Commissioner for a data breach.

The Malta Independent says the Planning Authority board on Thursday will decide two applications for petrol stations.

l-orizzont highlights a report about dementia and the need to tackle it. It also says the Labour Party is expected to win four seats in the forthcoming European Parliament elections.