Man admits injuring tenant he intended to scare

A man who allegedly intended to scare an unwelcome guest out of his home but ended up injuring him, has been handed a suspended jail term.

Tripoli-born Mousa Sulayman Mousay Bin Husayn, 26, residing at Pieta’, was charged with having unintentionally injured the man to whom he had been lately acting as host.

Prosecuting Inspector Robert Vella explained how the accused had wanted to part company with the other man, but ended up arguing with him.

It was during that argument that Bin Husayn grabbed a kitchen knife in an attempt to scare the other man.

But the altercation somehow resulted in the other man suffering slight injuries to his thigh.

Mr Bin Husayn had later turned up at Pieta’ police station to report the incident.

Inspector Vella further explained that the knife had been cleaned, as had the area of the house where the incident took place. The knife, sealed in brown packaging, was handed to the court.

The accused pleaded guilty, saying he never intended to hurt the other man but had simply wanted to scare him away.

The court was informed that the victim would shortly be released from hospital where he is receiving treatment for slight injuries.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello condemned Mr Bin Husayn to a 2-year jail term suspended for four years.

The court also bound the accused under a €1,000 personal guarantee for one year, not to approach the victim in any manner.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja was legal aid counsel to the accused.