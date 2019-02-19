Love letters from jail land man back in dock

The man sent his wife love letters from jail in breach of a court order, the prosecution is alleging. Photo: Shutterstock

A man currently facing criminal proceedings over the violent rape of his wife was again in the dock on Tuesday after he breached a court order by sending the woman love letters from jail.

The 30-year old Libyan man, currently under preventive arrest at Corradino Correctional Facility, had been arraigned shortly before Christmas. He had pleaded not guilty to the rape and was remanded in custody.

A Protection Order issued by the court had barred the accused from approaching or contacting his alleged victim in any manner whatsoever.

Yet, on the eve of the court sitting during which the woman was to testify, the man had apparently thrown caution to the wind and contacted his wife on the phone from prison, asking her for forgiveness.

He even allegedly sent her love letters from jail, prosecuting Inspector John Spiteri explained when supplying the court with an overview of the circumstances which led up to Tuesday’s arraignment.

The prosecution requested a ban on the publication of the man’s name to safeguard the interests of his wife.

The court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, upheld the request.

The man pleaded not guilty to breaching the court order and harassing his wife. He was remanded in custody.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja was legal aid counsel.