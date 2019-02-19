HSBC rebuffs complaints about fees charged to NGOs

HSBC has rebuffed complaints by the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations about its new Account Maintenance Fees.

The commissioner had asked the bank to reconsider its decision because it put a 'disproportionate burden' on the organisations.

His protests, however, were to no avail, the Office of the Commissioner said on Tuesday.

Times of Malta revealed on January 8 that companies banking with HSBC have to pay a maintenance fee of up to €360 a year as from this year. Clubs and associations will have to pay €27 a month, while sole traders and condominiums will pay €12.

HSBC Malta on Tuesday said its profit was down by 23 per cent to €38.6 million in the financial year ended December 2018.