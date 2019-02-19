EU to control emissions from trucks, eventually

Provisional agreement has been reached between the EU's institutions for a Regulation setting, for the first time, strict CO2 emission standards for trucks.

But it will not happen any time soon. The rule will apply only to new trucks, from 2030.

Tuesday's decision follows the agreement reached in December on new CO2 emission standards for cars and light vans in the EU for the period after 2020.

As part of the sets of legislative proposals on clean mobility introduced by the Juncker Commission, it is a further stepping stone for modernising the European mobility sector and preparing it for climate neutrality in the second half of the century, the European Commission said.

In terms of Tuesday's agreement, emissions from new trucks will have to be 30% lower in 2030 compared to the 2019 emissions.

Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete said: “With the first-ever EU emission standards for trucks agreed, we are completing the legal framework to reach the European target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% by 2030. The European Parliament and Council have reached an ambitious and balanced agreement. The new targets and incentives will help tackle emissions, as well as bring fuel savings to transport operators and cleaner air for all Europeans. For the EU industry, this is an opportunity to embrace innovation towards zero-emission mobility and further strengthen its global leadership in clean vehicles.”