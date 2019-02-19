Civil society ‘guardians of the people’ on Constitution

Activist Manuel Delia laying flowers on the makeshift memorial to journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the Great Siege monument in Valletta last night, 16 months after she was assassinated. The date is marked by a vigil every month, symbolising the call for justice.

Repubblika, the NGO that promotes the rule of law, has been invited to meet President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca and the Labour and Nationalist parties to give them their proposals for a new Constitution, activist Manuel Delia said.

Mr Delia made the announcement while addressing a vigil outside the Law Courts in Valletta on the 16th month anniversary of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The vigil was organised jointly by Repubblika and Occupy Justice, the activist movement led by women which was formed in the aftermath of Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Mr Delia told those gathered: “The Constitution is a pact between the people and those whom the people temporarily appoint to govern. Political parties are on one side of that contract. They can’t simply agree amongst themselves how to restrain their own powers while we simply watch them shake hands.”

He added: “We are making it abundantly clear that we will let no one scare us into silence by branding us traitors. We will raise the alarm if and when we see politicians grasp more power than it is absolutely necessary to lend them in the interest of us all.”

Mr Delia said Maltese civil society must be the guardians and the speakers for the people in negotiations with parties who bargain on their own behalf.

“We seek your support. We need your financial help to mobilise the resources we need for this crucial task. For those in political parties who intend to wag their tongues to cut off ours, it should be clear that we have all permits required by law to raise funds for this aim.

“Help us and join us in Repubblika to give a proper contribution to our community. We want to leave them a country in better shape than the one we inherited. Clearly we are not on the right path for that objective. We have to be the ones to put our country back on the right path,” he said.

The vigil was also addressed by Vicki Ann Cremona, Sammi Davis and Joe Pace Asciaq.