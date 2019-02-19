New night bus routes launched

The revised service is intended to provide more convenience to passengers.

The company said in a statement existing night routes were also reviewed to provide more convenience to passengers.

The updated service came into effect in February, with new routes serving the southern and central regions more comprehensively while other routes were absorbed into a more efficient network.

The revised service is as follows:

• N11 sees an increase in frequency to 30 minutes, operating from St Julian’s to Ċirkewwa on Friday and Saturday nights;

• N13 continues to operate from Valletta to St Julian's nightly;

• N40 is a new route operating from St Julian’s to Mosta via San Ġwann and Naxxar every 30 minutes on Friday and Saturday nights;

• N50 is a new route operating from St Julian’s to Rabat via Birkirkara, Balzan and Attard every 30 minutes on Friday and Saturday nights;

• N71 is a new route operating from St Julian’s to Mqabba via Luqa, Airport, Żurrieq and Qrendi every 30 minutes on Friday and Saturday nights;

• N91 will continue to operate from St Julian’s to Marsascala (circular) on Friday and Saturday nights;

• N209 is a new route operating from St Julian’s to Żebbuġ via Ħamrun, Qormi and Siġġiewi every 30 minutes on Friday and Saturday nights; and

• N212 is a new nightly service operating from Sliema to Buġibba every 30 minutes.