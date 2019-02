A mask-making workshop for kids aged six to 12 will be held on Saturday at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina.

The carnival workshop, ideal for artsy children, starts at 10.30am. Pre-booking is essential. To secure a place, e-mailbookings@palazzofalson.com or call 2145 1021. A €15 donation per child will include all materials for the workshop.