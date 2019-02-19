Announcements - February 19, 2019

Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. On February 18, at his residence in Ta’ Xbiex, MICHAEL, architect and former director of public works, passed away peacefully at the age of 96, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Olympia, née Formosa, his children Nadya and Tony Aquilina, Rudolph and Anna, née Wetz, Mark, Anne Marie and Conrad Thake, his grandchildren Sarah and Conrad, Lisa and Malcolm, Christopher, Edward and Andrew, his great-grandchildren Ben, Peter, Nick and Max, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, February 20, at 2pm, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STELLINI. On February 16, at Hilltop Gardens, LILIAN, née Preca, widow of Dr Wilfrid Stellini, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Giselle and her son David, her dearest grandchildren, Maxine and Jean Marc Montanaro, Justine and Nikol Sammut, and Maya, her adored great-grandchildren Zac and Amelia, her brother Anthony Preca and his wife Yvonne, and her sister-in-law Terry Preca, her nieces, nephews and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Hilltop Gardens today, Tuesday, February 19, at 1.30pm, for St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters at St Ursula Monastery, Valletta, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO DUPUIS – GEORGE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by his wife Iris, his son Etienne and Josette, Solange, Georges and Debbie and their respective families. A prayer is kindly solicited.

ELLUL-MICALLEF – CHARLES. Fondly remembered by his family on the 14th anniversary of his passing away. A prayer is kindly solicited.

FENECH – IRENE. Remembering mum on her 30th anniversary. Maria, Joyce, Bertha, Henry and in-laws.

GRECH – ALICE. Treasured memories of a dear and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the 13th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joe and Marcy, her grandsons Andrew, Michael and Steven, and all the family.

GREGORY – MARGARET, née Darmenia. Treasured memories on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by all her family in Malta and UK. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

SAVONA – ANTHONY. With loving memories of our most precious father who went to join our lovely mother on the 18th February 2015. Always on our minds and forever in our hearts. We miss you more than words can say. Godwin-Carmen, Gertie-Edwin, Mary-Rose-Tony.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of our dear father, Dr PAUL SCHEMBRI, PhC, MD, today the 50th anniversary of his death. Lucy, Louise and Antoine.

SULLIVAN – JOE. In loving memory on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Christine and Joe, Claire and Pat, his grandchildren Nikki, Andrew, Sarah, Christian, Lexi, Keith and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

