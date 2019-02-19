New €50m government stock issue announced

The Finance Ministry.

The Accountant General has announced the issue of €50m Malta Government Stock subject to an over-allotment option of €30million.

The issue is as follows:

(i) 1.4% Malta Government Stock 2024 (III) Fungibility Issue, and

(ii) 1.85% Malta Government Stock 2029 (III) Fungibility Issue, or

(iii) any combination of the above two Stocks which shall in the aggregate be €50,000,000.

Applications in the form of sealed bids (auction) for a minimum of €500,000 and multiples of €100,000 each open on Wednesday, February 27 at 8.30a.m. and close at noon of the same day or earlier at the discretion of the Accountant General.

Application forms may be obtained from all members of the Malta Stock Exchange and other authorised Investment Service Providers or downloaded from the Treasury’s website.

www.treasury.gov.mt