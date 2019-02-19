Neurotech secures digital marketing partner

Neurotech International Ltd (ASX: NTI) has chosen Anchovy as its digital lead generation partner. Anchovy will support Neurotech’s new strategic direction which focuses on delivering Mente through a subscription-based go-to-market model focused exclusively on enabling clinics to offer Mente to their patients.

Anchovy was established in 2013 with the aim of building one of Europe’s premier digital lead-generation agencies. It was recently chosen by Medis, a leading global provider of software to clinicians, technician and researchers, as its brand positioning partner.

Its clients also include Lufthansa, McDonald’s, Foster Clark, Air Arabia, InterContinental Hotels and Al Tayer Group. The company operates out of Malta with a presence in Amsterdam and Dubai.

Neurotech CEO and mana­ging director Peter Griffiths said: “We are very pleased to have Anchovy as our digital lead generation partner. As we focus on developing a network of cli­nics and clinicians who will use Mente as part of a treatment plan for their patients, genera­ting leads and developing a strong and visible web presence will be critical to the success of our business.

“Anchovy understands our approach and thinking, and I look forward to building mo­mentum in the part­nership as we prepare to launch our pilot in March. The Anchovy team add deep domain experience to our company which is critical in scaling to meet our goals over the months and quarters ahead.”

Anchovy plc co-founder and executive director Zak Borg said: “We are excited to work with Neurotech and support their digital lead generation and marketing efforts.

“Mente is an innovative product in the marketplace and we are honoured that Neurotech have chosen us to lead this part of its new strategy.”