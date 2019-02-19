Money market report for week ending February 15
ECB Monetary Operations
On February 11, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on February 12 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €5.91 billion, €0.49bn higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On February 13, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.06 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.90 per cent.
Domestic Treasury Bill Market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day bills and 181-day bills for settlement value February 14, maturing on May 16, and August 14, 2019, respectively. Bids of €40 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €23 million, while bids of €35m were submitted for the 181-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €2m. Since no bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €25 million, to stand at €418.10m.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.345 per cent, up by 0.2 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on February 7, representing a bid price of €100.0873 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 181-day bill auction was -0.296 per cent, an increase of 2.4 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on February 7, representing a bid price of €100.1490 per €100 nominal.
During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills maturing on May 23, 2019.