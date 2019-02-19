First international e-mobility summit to be held in Malta

The summit will provide a platform to discuss the key challenges preventing consumers from understanding the benefits of driving an electric vehicle.

Malta will be hosting the first international e-mobility summit on March 8 at the Inter­Continental Arena in St Julian’s.

The summit will bring to­gether key international industry players, electric vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and citizens together with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and MEP Miriam Dalli who was instrumental in securing a consensus across the EU to introduce stricter emissions standards in the EU by 2030.

The European Parliament’s historic vote in October 2018 will lead to a 45 per cent cut in CO2 emissions in Europe by 2030. This will lead to improvements in the quality of the environment, expenditure on research and development and the crea­tion of new jobs.

The revolution that is being brought about by e-mobility is undeniable. The International Energy Agency expects the number of electric cars on the road to increase from two million in 2016 to 70 million in 2025.

The 2019 e-mobility summit will provide a platform for EU policy makers and stakeholders to discuss the key challenges preventing some consumers from understanding the benefits of driving an electric vehicle.

The summit will also present the latest technologies and how the e-mobility sector is rapidly becoming more interconnected and autonomous.

Local and international speakers will discuss and highlight innovations in technology, blockchain in the auto sector, ecodesign, energy storage, power distri­bution and the circular eco­nomy. For more information visit www.emobilitysummit.eu.

The e-mobility summit is being organised by Big Exhibits in collaboration with BMW Group, Air Malta, PowerHouse, Uniti, Mita, Fenris, Acronis and the Ministry for Economy, Investment and Small Business.