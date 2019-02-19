Rossella Biscotti solo exhibition

Three Works and a Script, a solo exhibition by internationally acclaimed artist Rossella Biscotti and curated by Sara Dolfi Agostini, is currently on display at Blitz, 68, Santa Luċija Street, Valletta.

The exhibition portrays the artist’s practice with a selection of her key artworks along with a work in progress, her most ambitious to date, originally presented at the Van Abbemuseum for contemporary art in Eindhoven and intended to be produced in Malta over the coming year.

Every artwork is a context-specific project embedded in a different social reality, taking her practice to new territories she commits to through long-term collaborative research.

Biscotti’s solo exhibition marks a new beginning for Blitz, as it launches its 2019 season. From now on, Blitz will be presenting a series of curated exhibitions of established international artists whose works have never been exhibited in Malta before.

Blitz is supported by the Arts Council Malta through a cultural partnership agreement.

The solo exhibition is open until March 23. It opens between 1 and 6pm from Tuesdays to Fridays and from 10am and 1pm on Saturdays.