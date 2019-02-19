 French comedy film
French comedy film

Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard in Rock ’n’ Roll (2017).

Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard in Rock 'n' Roll (2017).

Guillaume Canet, 43, is told by a young co-star that he’s no longer rock ’n’ roll and cannot sell films anymore. He then tries to prove her wrong and gets help from his girlfriend, Marion Cotillard.

The film, in French, with English subtitles, will be shown tomorrow at 7.30pm at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema. Entry is free, but booking is required. This screening is a collaboration between the Alliance Française de Malte Mediterranée and Spazju Kreattiv with the support of the French Embassy and the Institut Français.

